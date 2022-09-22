A conspiracy so immense

We had doubts about the efficacy of the reality principle working its will on Stacey Abrams in connection with her refusal to concede her 2018 loss to Brian Kemp. Running against Kemp again this year, she is drowning in the sea of her own self-love.

Working a new angle on the Democrats’ devotion to the sacrament of abortion, Abrams spoke at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta yesterday. Abrams declared that there is “no such thing” as a fetal heartbeat at six weeks of gestation. She claimed that the sound of is “manufactured” by men seeking to “take control” of women.

“There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” Abrams told the audience. “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.” That’s what she said.

It’s a noteworthy conspiracy theory. Are female obstetricians in on it?

Via Timothy H.J. Nerozzi/Fox News (“Fox News Digital reached out to Abrams’ office for clarification, but did not receive a response”).