A Preview of Coming Attractions

This week Power Line readers can look forward to two new regular features, the first of several contemplated changes and potential new initiatives on the site.

First, I have decided for two reasons to retire my irregular and episodic “Geek in Pictures” category that was the nerd’s homage to the Week in Pictures, even though I know the item is somewhat popular with many readers.

The first defect of the current format is that it is too much data at once, and some charts or tables deserve more extended comment and analysis that can be done in a big grouping. Second, unlike the pics of armed and therefore authentically empowered feminists featured at the end of each TWiP who are in ample supply on the internet, I’m running out of pics of fetching feminists doing math and science for the “And finally. . .” component of the item. For some reason such pics are in short supply. I blame the patriarchy!

In place of the Geek in Pictures, starting tomorrow we’ll now offer “The Daily Chart,” which will offer usually a single graphic, or sometimes two if they relate to a main point, along with such commentary and analysis as is useful. The Daily Chart will appear mid-day during the work week, and will be the perfect thing to take in right before lunch, depending on your time zone.

Our second new feature will be “Thought for the Day,” which will be just what it sounds like. In our wide and eclectic reading, we always come across worthy thoughts (and sometimes unworthy ones that deserve notice for their “you can’t believe how crazy this is” quality—maybe even the latest profundity from Kamala Harris) that we’ll now share for everyone’s edification. Content will range from Xenophon to Yogi Berra, which is not meant as an ironic truncation of “from A to Z,” but rather the diversity of sources.