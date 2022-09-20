A record fairly earned

President Biden and his administration have won bragging rights in opening our southern border to the whole wide world. They have achieved their objective. Indeed, the statistics — which are themselves incomplete and understated — make for a new record. The New York Times puts it this way: “Arrests at Southwestern Border Exceed 2 Million in a Year for the First Time.” The subhead includes the mandatory euphemism: “The historic pace of undocumented immigrants entering the country continued as the Biden administration tried to steer clear of immigration issues with the midterm elections approaching.” The Times story also euphemizes the Biden policy of catch-and-release.

For some reason, the AP homes in on one nationality among the dozens whom Biden has welcomed: “US officials: Border crossings soar among Venezuelans.” The Washington Examiner puts Biden’s record in perspective. It’s actually more impressive than you might have thought: “Broken Border: Illegal immigration arrests under Biden exceed Obama’s eight years.” RedState provides its own assessment here.

President Biden proudly opened the border on day one of his administration. The word went out to friend and foe as well as everyone in between. This is what he wanted. Although his administration proclaims that “the border is secure,” he must be proud of his achievement in taking it down for one and all while denying it at the same time. It’s an IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH kind of thing. I don’t think we will love Big Brother any time soon, but maybe Big Nonbinary Sibling is on the horizon.

I first heard “Abolish ICE” advocated as a policy by Ilhan Omar speaking to the special DFL endorsing convention on June 17, 2018. I covered the convention for Power Line on a Sunday afternoon. It was one of Omar’s leading themes in her remarks to the assembled Marxists, pacifists, and vegetarians whose endorsement she won. I thought it was a little out there, but Biden et al. have delivered the functional equivalent.