Abbott refutes Harris

FOX News reports: “2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Naval Observatory residence in DC.” Subhead: “Between 75 and 100 migrants who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.” Video is posted with the story.

In her Meet the Press interview this past Sunday, Harris asserted twice that “the border is secure.” Governor Abbott has thus refuted Harris.

Readers of The Life of Samuel Johnson may recall Bowell’s account of this 1763 incident:

After we came out of the church, we stood talking for some time together of Bishop Berkeley’s ingenious sophistry to prove the non-existence of matter, and that every thing in the universe is merely ideal. I observed, that though we are satisfied his doctrine is not true, it is impossible to refute it. I never shall forget the alacrity with which Johnson answered, striking his foot with mighty force against a large stone, till he rebounded from it, “I refute it THUS.”

This is Abbott’s Samuel Johnson moment.