An “Election Denier” Strikes Back

The “election denier” theme is one of the Democrats’ most obnoxious, given that the last time they accepted the election of a Republican president as legitimate was 1988. As Scott noted, Peter Doocy pointed out earlier today that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is herself an “election denier.”

In Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was on the receiving end of a question from a Democratic Party reporter: “You feel like Joe Biden is dividing the country. Do you feel Donald Trump is doing the same by falsely telling people he won that election when he lost it?” Lake’s response, which took a different tack, was masterful:

.@KariLake to Reporter: “We’re going to bring back freedom of speech. And maybe some day you’ll thank us for that” pic.twitter.com/qHy3TNryik — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2022



Is it just my imagination, or are we seeing a lot more Republicans, these days, who understand how to shoot back against attacks by liberal reporters?

Via PJ Media.