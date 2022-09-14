Posted on September 14, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, Illegal immigration, Kamala Harris

Bordering on insanity

The Biden administration’s happy talk on border security is at least equal to it’s happy talk on inflation in its absurd denial of reality. I took a pass at Vice President Harris’s performance in her Meet the Press interview here on Monday. Media Research Center’s Tim Graham did better than I did in his comments on Sean Spicer’s Newsmax show (video below). Graham was joined in the segment by Ben Weingarten. MRC’s NewsBusters reports on the segment here.

