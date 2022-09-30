Posted on September 30, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Academic left, Free Speech, Higher education, Judiciary

Bravo, Judge Ho

NRO’s Nate Hochman obtained a copy of Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho’s keynote address to the Kentucky Chapters Conference of the Federalist Society and reports on it in “Federal Judge Vows to Stop Hiring Law Clerks from Yale Law School.” Judge Ho’s address — “Agreeing to Disagree — Restoring America by Resisting Cancel Culture” — cited a number of high-profile examples of speakers being shouted down or otherwise censored at law schools across the country but singled out Yale Law as “one particular law school where cancellations and disruptions seem to occur with special frequency.”

We covered the events at Yale Law School in some detail on Power Line. Yale’s Professor Kate Stith — a college classmate whom I greatly admire — has fought the culture, but the culture won. Judge Ho now vows to impose consequences.

Reuters also reports on Judge Ho’s speech here. Reuters reporter Nate Raymond recalls that “Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, an appointee of former Republican President Ronald Reagan, had in March called on judges to think twice about bringing on Yale students who disrupted Waggoner’s event.” We noted Judge Silberman’s message To all Article III Judges at the time. To adapt Lincoln’s eulogy of Henry Clay, Laurence Silberman represents my beau ideal of a judge.

Hochman’s story is behind NRO’s paywall. His tweeted summary is below.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses