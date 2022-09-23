Buckeye blind

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan is a 25-carat phony “moderate.” He had the luxury of running a general election style campaign through the primary season, so he has had the time to perfect his act. In just the past two years, however, “he’s voted to federalize elections, admit Washington, D.C., as the 51st state, impose onerous new background check requirements on gun owners, and grant mass amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, in addition to co-sponsoring legislation that would restrict the right of states to legislate on abortion, and voting in favor of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ Act.”

That is according to Shane Harris’s useful Cincinnati Enquirer column arguing my point. In fact, Harris adds, “Ryan has voted with President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time this Congress…”

Ryan has fielded a variety of attacks on Republican opponent J.D. Vance, but they don’t seem to have done the job. In his latest sally, Ryan launched a six-figure ad campaign targeting Vance for scheduling a rally on the same day the Buckeye football game over the weekend. The game pitted OSU against the University of Toledo. It wasn’t exactly a marquee matchup. Rather, it was a preseason tune-up for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes pulled it out 77-21.

The funny thing is that Ryan himself had a conflict. The Daily Mail reported that Ryan officiated a family wedding during the game. In a photo caption the Daily Mail put it this way: “[Ryan] did not make his celebratory plans public but his campaign blasted opponent JD Vance for participating in a Trump rally at the same time as a big Ohio college football game that day.” Vance’s campaign gave the Daily Mail a statement calling out Ryan as a “shameless fraud,” which I declare a bingo.

Vance’s campaign had another point to make in a statement to the Washington Examiner’s Cami Mondeaux for her story: “Tim Ryan has not only spent the last two weeks childishly attacking J.D. Vance for missing the very Ohio State game that he himself knew he was going to miss, he even had his staff live tweet commentary of the game from his Twitter account to deceptively cover up the fact that he wasn’t watching.” Mondeaux cited the tweet below from Ryan’s account insinuating that he attended the game.

Quotable quote: “A spokesperson for Ryan’s Senate campaign did not respond to a request for comment by the Washington Examiner.”