Cahaly speaks

I wrote about the Alpha News/Trafalgar Group’s poll of statewide races and issues in Minnesota here yesterday. Alpha News has posted the results here. Trafalgar’s Minnesota results should be encouraging to Republicans, as Trafalgar’s results are elsewhere.

Today NRO’s Dan McLaughlin homes in on Trafalgar’s methodology. McLaughlin interviewed Trafalgar’s Robert Cahaly and summarized the key points in an excellent column that is unfortunately posted behind NRO’s paywall.

However, Liz Collin also caught up with Cahaly by cellphone for an interview that Alpha News has posted in Rose Williams’s story here. Williams’s story and Liz’s interview are both freely accessible at the link. I have embedded the video below.