Feeding Our Future: The Inside Story

The Feeding Our Future scandal is one of the worst frauds, and worst government screw-ups, of recent years. We have written about it repeatedly on Power Line, and have often turned to the person who has followed the scandal more closely than anyone, American Experiment’s Bill Glahn. Both the scale of the fraud and its brazenness are breathtaking, and the scandal has deepened with government officials’ repeated resort to falsehoods to excuse their dereliction of duty.

For the inside story on one of the most important news stories of our day, American Experiment is offering a free webinar tomorrow from 11 a.m. to noon, Central time. I will walk Bill Glahn through the essentials of the story, along with some of its fascinating details, and Bill will forecast the shoes that have yet to drop. If you want to tune in, all you have to do is go here to register. It will be an interesting hour.