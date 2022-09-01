For Your Video Viewing Pleasure

First, an announcement. As you get ready for the launch of the new NFL regular season on Sunday, you can take in me on C-SPAN Book TV at noon eastern on one of their “In-Depth” conversations. I’ll be taking questions about my books from C-SPAN’s John McArdle, and there will be live call-ins from viewers! Here are the details and the billboard:
In the meantime, as readers wait for Saturday’s meme and picture gallery, feast on this wonderful parody of Monty Python adapted for the Age of Trump:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.