For Your Video Viewing Pleasure

First, an announcement. As you get ready for the launch of the new NFL regular season on Sunday, you can take in me on C-SPAN Book TV at noon eastern on one of their “In-Depth” conversations. I’ll be taking questions about my books from C-SPAN’s John McArdle, and there will be live call-ins from viewers! Here are the details and the billboard:

In the meantime, as readers wait for Saturday’s meme and picture gallery, feast on this wonderful parody of Monty Python adapted for the Age of Trump: