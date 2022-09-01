Posted on September 1, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Announcements

For Your Video Viewing Pleasure

First, an announcement. As you get ready for the launch of the new NFL regular season on Sunday, you can take in me on C-SPAN Book TV at noon eastern on one of their “In-Depth” conversations. I’ll be taking questions about my books from C-SPAN’s John McArdle, and there will be live call-ins from viewers! Here are the details and the billboard:

In the meantime, as readers wait for Saturday’s meme and picture gallery, feast on this wonderful parody of Monty Python adapted for the Age of Trump:

