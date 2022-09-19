Give him an inch

I would be embarrassed to conduct an interview with the president that was as lame as Scott Pelley’s lovefest with President Biden on 60 Minutes last night. The Biden administration accorded Pelley a substantial amount of time to chat with Biden and Pelley returned the favor with a variety of softballs and dropped balls as well as his own apologetics — to no one’s surprise, of course, but still. It was an embarrassment.

CBS has posted the transcript here. NewsBusters covers the Biden segments in “State-Run TV: 60 Minutes Drools Over Biden in Syrupy Interview.”

The lack of follow-up questions was one striking feature of the interview. You’d almost think that Pelley himself doesn’t follow the news. He appears to be somewhat less knowledgeable than the average voter.

The good news is that “the pandemic is over.” That’s what the man said. The pandemic is over — until it’s not. You may recall that the administration now relies entirely on the pandemic to support it’s illegal student-loan giveaway. It’s an emergency. You may recall, but Pelley did not.

According to Biden, the Trump administration dealt him a bad hand on the pandemic. His poor approval ratings are somehow attributable to the “difficult time” he inherited. He gives the Trump administration no credit for the development of the vaccines that the Biden administration has proclaimed the key to the happy life. Rather, he complains that the vaccinations had only just begun under the Trump administration. Biden’s galling lack of grace is sickening.

Biden claimed credit for reducing “the debt by $1.5 trillion.” Pelley left it at that.

Pelley brought up Hunter Biden. He appeared to be unfamiliar with Miranda Devine’s reporting on the contents of the laptop. As I say, one might reasonably infer that he doesn’t follow the news beyond CBS broadcasts.

Pelley also invited Biden to comment on the staged FBI photo of the seized Trump documents. Yet Biden professed not to know anything about the documents.

Biden vowed to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion. The AP covers this part of the interview here. Biden’s daycare minders in the White House have walked back this commitment three times before. Did Pelley know? The whole thing set the background of Pelley’s question but he left it unmentioned. [UPDATE: The White House has walked back Biden’s comments on Taiwan.]

Pelley observed that “some people ask whether” Biden is fit for the job. Biden responded: “Watch me. And ma– honest to God, that’s all I think. Watch me.” Pelley of course kept a straight face. We observe that Biden is unfit for the job based on our own observations. I set the over/under on his mental capacity at 40 percent.

I yield the floor to Miranda Devine.