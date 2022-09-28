Goodbye, Manchin Tuesday

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin sold his vote to pass the Ignorance Is Strength a/k/a Inflation Reduction Act to Chuck Schumer in exchange for Senate Majority Leader’s promise to include permitting reform on oil and gas projects in the must-pass continuing resolution to fund the government. I called it Manchin’s Wimpy deal. Schumer got his hamburger on the promise that he would pay Manchin in the currency of “permitting reform” next Tuesday.

Right on cue yesterday we learned that Manchin Tuesday isn’t going to come. Manchin looks like a chump. In the words of the Rolling Stones song, “Ain’t life unkind?”

This is the story reported by the Hill: “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday asked Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to remove permitting reform language from a stopgap government funding bill, bowing to the reality that there was too much opposition to the measure.” I kinda think Chuck told Joe he was pulling it, but it’s big of Chuck to give Joe the appearance of some kind of agency.

Politico calls on three reporters to work up “Why Manchin backed off on his top priority.” I think we come closer to the naked truth in RedState’s “Joe Manchin’s Humiliation Is Complete After Deal Falls Through.”