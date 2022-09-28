In free lunch fraud: Bill Glahn explains

The Center of the American Experiment hosted a webinar on the massive Minnesota free lunch fraud that has now given rise to charges against 49 defendants and counting. When it comes to pandemic fraud, we’re number one.

Center president John Hinderaker quizzed adjunct policy fellow Bill Glahn on the scandal before an online audience. Bill laid out the case as of this date for 30 minutes and then fielded audience questions posed by John. The center has posted the video here. I have embedded it below. John and Bill cut through the politico/media clatter in this excellent presentation.