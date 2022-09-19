Loose Ends (184)

• I have to begin with a personal note today, about the passing of Mal Kline. Mal was (I think) the last senior editorial director for M. Stanton Evans at the National Journalism Center, and was one of the most useful sources for my recent biography of Stan. He had gone on from NJC to run Accuracy in Academia, where he invited me to speak several times back when I lived in Washington. Mal had been suffering from COPD, and had some difficulty speaking, so we had lots of long email chains in the course of research for my book. The book wouldn’t have been any good without Mal’s extensive help.

For those Power Line readers who are also Philadelphia Society members, I’ll be attending the meeting this coming weekend in Tyson’s Corner, where I want to buy a round for Fred Mann, who is registered to attend, and was Stan’s principal right-hand man for a long time (and another key source for my book), so please join me in the bar as soon as I arrange with Fred where we’re gathering.

• For some reason I’ve been on a Twitter tear the last few days, and as I use Twitter mostly to tell jokes, and as many of you (sensibly) are not on Twitter, I may as well do my own Twitchy imitation and share a few recent provocations:

• Proof, at last, that Popeye’s fried chicken is indeed the best on the planet: