Migrants, We Hardly Knew Ye

Well, that was quick. A mere 50 illegal immigrants threw Martha’s Vineyard into a tizzy, revealing the shallowness of liberals’ humanitarianism. At least one Vineyard resident called on the Obamas to open up their $12 million mansion to the illegals, and there were social media exchanges like this one:

I’m in a couple Martha’s Vineyard Facebook groups and they’re all turning on each other. Calling out their friends for not letting migrants in their summer homes pic.twitter.com/igS8dalb5a — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022



But mostly, liberals reacted with outrage. Joe Biden denounced Ron DeSantis’s shipping of illegals to Martha’s Vineyard as “unAmerican”–Biden is quite the patriot lately–but why? The Biden administration has been flying illegals to various locations around the country, usually in the dark of night, for the last year and a half. Apparently what is “unAmerican” is sending illegal immigrants to the haunts of the rich rather than to hard-pressed working class communities.

You can tell that no one was buying it, and DeSantis’s gambit was hurting the Democrats badly, because the migrants are already gone: “Massachusetts Gov. Activates National Guard, Sends Martha’s Vineyard Illegal Immigrants to Military Base.” Reportedly, 125 National Guard members were sent to Martha’s Vineyard to shepherd the 50 illegal immigrants to Cape Cod. Applying the same ratio, the Biden administration would have had to send 2.5 million National Guardsmen, border agents, soldiers or law enforcement personnel to Texas to deal with the one million illegals who have recently crossed the border. Needless to say, that didn’t happen. Martha’s Vineyard is special.

So the episode ended quickly, but it won’t be forgotten. No one can ever take an “All Are Welcome Here” sign, or alleged “sanctuary city” status, seriously again. And where those 50 came from, there are lots more illegals to send to locations that are inconvenient for liberals.