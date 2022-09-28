Mister, Can You Spare a Dime?

Times are tough, although the elites that run our country probably haven’t noticed. But for most of us, the rising costs of gasoline, electricity, manufactured goods and groceries, along with a decline in the value of our savings and the prospect of paying for trillions in new federal deficits, are alarming.

How worried are Americans? This worried: Rasmussen finds that 57% of Americans are expecting a depression:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 57% of American Adults believe it’s likely that, over the next few years, the United States will enter a 1930s-like Depression, including 21% who think a depression is Very Likely. Thirty-two percent (32%) don’t think a depression is likely, and another 12% are not sure.

You might think that those who believe a depression is likely are alarmist, and, as an inveterate optimist, that would normally be my view. But with the most incompetent, out of control, and downright anti-American administration in history holding the reins, anything could happen. Especially if our government continues to pursue a grotesque vision of wind and solar energy powering our economy. That will never happen, but a serious effort to make it happen could indeed result in a 1930s-style depression, or worse.

Still, to look on the bright side, it is hard to imagine the Democratic Party faring well in November if more than half of Americans think the Democrats’ policies have led us to the brink of a depression.