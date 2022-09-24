Moments, senior moments

As of today Thaleigha Rampersad and Andrew Stiles have compiled 12 editions of “Joe Biden’s senior moment of the week.” In today’s volume 12 they cheated a little (video below). They were unable to settle on just one senior moment.

In the accompanying story on volume 12 they include this quote from Biden’s 60 Minutes interview in which Biden comments on his age: “I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, my own head, the number of years. I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than fly. I mean, it’s just not.” And that didn’t even make the cut.

The mischievous Mr. Stiles quotes “Joe Biden” firing back in an exclusive Free Beacon guest column this week. Sounding amazingly like himself, “Joe Biden” wrote: “Joe Biden is not a question of fitness to serve as president. Repeat the line.”