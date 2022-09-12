Official greeter for illegals

New York City Mayor Eric Adams must be a weird dude. He bitches about the illegal immigrants Texas Governor Greg Abbott buses up to his sanctuary city and dispatches an official greeter to welcome them. He’s funny that way. Perhaps he illustrates the contradictions inherent in making the Democrats’ platform of national suicide real.

I wondered about that official greeter. Why haven’t we heard more about him? He walks the Democrats’ walk, shall we say.

According to CNN’s Ray Sanchez, his name is Manuel Castro. Appointed by Adams, Castro is Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. The city has posted his biography here.

Sanchez is vague on Castro’s status. It states: “Castro himself crossed the US-Mexico border with his mother when he was 5.”

Castro’s city bio is somewhat clearer: “As a child, Castro crossed the border with his mother to reunite with his father who immigrated to NYC years earlier….He was part of the early generation of undocumented youth activists known as DREAMers fighting for the right to an education and legal status.” So he comes by his job as the official greeter honestly, so to speak.

Sanchez’s story lobs a shot at the site of the illegals’ destination: “He has been greeting migrants at the much maligned Port Authority terminal, a notorious commuter gateway once called ‘a hall of unfathomable nightmares’ by the website Failed Architecture.” The illegals deserve something more befitting their exalted status — maybe something more along the lines of Grand Central Station or Yankee Stadium.

The notion of illegality does not cross Sanchez’s keyboard. The illegal aliens are of course “undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers.” They are the heroes of Sanchez’s story.

Despite its deficiencies, Sanchez’s story contradicts Adams’s assertion that Texas is deceiving illegals into taking the bus to New York: “Thousands have chosen the Texas-chartered buses to New York City and the nation’s capital –” Sanchez can’t let it go at that — “where they have no connections or know where [sic] to turn for help.”

Do they have connections or know where to turn for help in Texas? I don’t think so. Everybody knows this is know where, as the Neil Young song almost goes.

Sanchez’s story gives adds a dimension to the Port Authority terminal’s status as a hall of unfathomable nightmares. It’s not just an architectural nightmare.