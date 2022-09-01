Rise & fall of the Biden bump

President Biden’s approval rating recently bumped up into the low 40’s. My working theory is that Biden is well served by his time out of the public eye and poorly served by his public appearances and remarks. Biden’s minders in the White House don’t seem to agree with me, however, as they continue to send him on the road to peddle the fabrications, fabulations, and grotesqueries of his Wilkes-Barre remarks, to take only the most recent example. (I touched on them briefly in in “Semi-moronic.”)

Tonight Biden is taking to prime time to save the soul of America. He makes Jimmy Carter look like a giant — it won’t be more mush from the wimp. Maybe more gush from the simp.

Our salvation is unlikely to come from the guy who couldn’t distinguish between the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States (as in his Wilkes-Barre remarks). If our nation turns its lonely eyes to Joe Biden, we are in trouble. But we already know that.

I have wondered about the political impact of the great Biden trillion-dollar student loan giveaway and vote-buying scheme. I haven’t seen any direct assessment of the plan since it was announced on August 25. In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll (August 29-30), however, Biden’s approval has fallen back to 38 percent. The ranking of issues is also of interest. When poll respondents were asked to rank our biggest problems, the economy topped concerns by a huge margin, with 29 percent naming it first. Crime came in second at 9 percent.

As an electoral predictor, I think this poll is nugatory, if I may borrow a word I learned reading William F. Buckley, Jr. long, long ago. The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online with responses from 1,005 adults, including 449 Democrats and 357 Republicans. The poll claims a credibility interval – a measure of precision – of four percentage points. Put aside the possible overrepresentation of Democrats. The poll presents a measure of adults — not likely voters or even registered voters. I think it is fair to infer that Biden is doing slightly worse than the poll suggests.