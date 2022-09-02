Rise of the Biden bump

Yesterday I wrote about the “Rise & fall of the Biden bump” as measured in the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. According to the most recent Quinnipiac poll, however, the Biden bump is, I am afraid to say, tumescent. We appear to be in Hunter Biden territory with the bump.

Quinnipiac’s poll of 1,584 U.S. adults ran from August 25-29 with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points. The poll included 1,419 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points. By contrast with the Reuters/Ipsos poll, Quinnipiac found “Biden’s Approval Rating Surges After Hitting Low Mark In July.” In addition to the surge, the poll also reports that “Americans 53-43 percent approve of President Biden’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 a year, with eligible borrowers forgiven $10,000 in federal student loan debt and those who received Pell Grants forgiven up to $20,000.”

Consistent with Reuters/Ipsos, Quinnipiac reports:

Asked to choose the most urgent issue facing the country today, inflation (27 percent) ranks first among Americans with no other issue reaching double digits. Among Republicans, inflation (45 percent) ranks first followed by immigration (16 percent) with no other issue reaching double digits. Among Democrats, the top issues are abortion (18 percent), climate change (16 percent), gun violence (16 percent), health care (10 percent), and inflation (10 percent). Among independents, inflation (29 percent) ranks first with no other issue reaching double digits.

The Quinnipiac poll may reflects the numbers Biden’s daycare minders in the White House were reading when they sent him out to perform in the “Triumph of the shill” production last night. However, August was the month that Biden took a powder and remained mostly out of public view, first with Covid and then on vacation. Democratic candidates in competitive races continue to avoid public appearances with him. If Quinnipiac has it right, Biden’s return to the public stage with his rendition of Soul Man may have a detumescent effect on the bump.