Punchbowl News is one of the insider online outlets that facilitates the Democrats’ Gleichschaltung. The founders describe the venture here. I subscribe to the morning newsletter via the Punchbowl home page when they established the site.

In this morning’s edition — it can be accessed here at the moment — Punchbowl gurus Jake Sherman and John Bresnahan pass on the the Schuminations of the Senate Majority Leaders speaking to colleagues at a DC restaurant this past Monday. I found the summary of interest and pass on the excerpt below for what it’s worth, including the entertainment value:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer privately told a group of Democratic senators Monday night that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “in trouble” and Democrats are going to lose the House. These comments came during a dinner at Trattoria Alberto, an Italian restaurant on Capitol Hill frequented by lawmakers from both parties. Senators at the dinner included Chris Coons of Delaware, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Tom Carper of Delaware, John Hickenlooper of Colorado, and Dick Durbin of Illinois. The comments are in stark contrast to Pelosi’s declaration in recent days that not only would Democrats keep the House but they’d add to their slim majority. During the dinner, Schumer let loose on a whole range of topics. Schumer spoke loudly and his remarks were overheard by other patrons in the restaurant – and confirmed by multiple sources. → Schumer said that if the election were held today there was “a 60% chance we hold the Senate, and a 40% chance we hold the House.”

I’m omitting a few of the bullet points. The newsletter is accessible in its entirety at the the link above. Sherman and Bresnahan wind up with these two:

→ On the legislative front, Schumer said Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) claim that taxing the rich is akin to “inflation” for wealthy Americans is “ridiculous.” → Schumer criticized former New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo over redistricting, blaming Cuomo for Democrats failure to pick up House seats during redistricting.

I infer that Senator Manchin did not attend the dinner. Sherman and Bresnahan conclude: “Schumer’s office declined to comment.”