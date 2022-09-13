Stelter Goes to Harvard

Brian Stelter was fired by CNN as part of the network’s effort to shift its image away from far left commentary and toward mainstream news coverage. While at CNN, Stelter used his platform to aggressively promote Democratic Party themes, and in particular to make war on CNN’s more successful rival, Fox News.

But Stelter has landed on his feet: he is going to Harvard.

Stelter broke the news on social media that he’ll be joining the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School this fall.

Stelter will be the Kennedy School’s Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow. Harvard says that Stelter will “convene a series of discussions about threats to democracy….” So, in other words, he will continue his crazed Republican-bashing under new sponsorship.

This means, remarkably, that even CNN has higher standards than Harvard.