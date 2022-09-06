Tear down this Walz: Tom Behrends speaks

At Alpha News Liz Collin reports the suppressed and little-known story of Governor Walz’s misrepresentation of his National Guard service record. Walz fancies himself a retired Command Sergeant Major, but his true successor as such in the Guard (Tom Behrends, now retired) blows the whistle on him in the interview with Liz (video below) and in her story “Fellow veteran speaks out on Walz’s misleading statements about military record.” Behrends tried to get the story out himself together with Command Sergeant Major (retired) Paul Herr in a paid 2018 endorsement letter published in the West Central Tribune and, according to Behrends, through the Minnesota media.

Liz notes: “A spokesperson for the Minnesota National Guard previously said Walz wasn’t able to retire as a command sergeant major since he failed to complete coursework and other requirements related to the rank. Documents show the Army corrected Walz’s service record. He was reduced in rank to an E-8 master sergeant after retirement.”

I take Walz’s nondenial as a classic of its kind: “A spokesperson said this has been in the news before and pointed Alpha News to a past story where Walz said ‘normally this type of partisan political attack only comes from one who’s never worn a uniform.’”

Behrends struggled to get the story out in 2018 without notable success. Liz now reports that she reached out to the Star Tribune for comment “but didn’t receive a response.”