Posted on September 22, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Public School Bloat

I am at a loss to think of a single measurable improvement in public education that can be attributed to the existence of the federal Department of Education, and a look at staffing changes since the year 2000 suggests that George W. Bush’s signature education bill should perhaps be known as the No Administrator Left Behind Act.

