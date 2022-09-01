Posted on September 1, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Geek in Pictures: Low Energy in the Executive Edition

Alexander Hamilton spoke of “energy in the executive,” but today we wonder about energy in our executive (has there ever been a moniker more on the mark than “Sleepy Joe”? “Low-Energy Jeb” must wonder why he hasn’t been able to hand off the name. . .), not to mention energy from our executive. So let’s start out the latest Power Line statistical update with energy:

But then you cut back on domestic production of oil and gas and this happens:

Though Europe has it worse:

Under Biden, the SPR has become the “Strategic Political Reserve.”

Maybe student loan forgiveness is an indirect bailout of failing humanities and social science majors where leftist flourishes:

Funny how the fastest rates of inflation happen in the sectors most depending on government funding:

Turns out public support for student loan forgiveness plummets when the connection to tuition costs is pointed out:

Checks out.

Politics: Is Liz Cheney another Trump Jedi mind-trick?

Maybe this is one reason why Trump remains popular:

Certified: Florida is now a solid red state. No wonder New York politicians hate it so much.

Behind the news that Lake Mead is running out of water: Turns out it is increasing withdrawals more than drought:

See much more on this story from Dr. Roy Spencer here.

Race and gender updates—notice how the gap between Asians and whites at the high end is much larger than the gap between whites and blacks in the middle:

This is an outrage; the books must be banned immediately until gender balance is achieved:

Still another gender disparity the patriarchy has imposed—this gap must be closed immediately!

Maybe we should divide this next chart with new era categories—BGF/AGF (“Before George Floyd/After George Floyd”):

Miscellaneous:

Those terrible Nordic countries:

Back in the early 1990s, when the immigration issue was flaring up, I heard some economists predict that illegal immigration from Mexico would decline over the next 20 years as Mexico’s economy grew. And hence our immigration inflows now are from other places:

But remember: Hungary is terrible, a backwater to be shunned (so the left says):

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses