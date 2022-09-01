The Geek in Pictures: Low Energy in the Executive Edition

Alexander Hamilton spoke of “energy in the executive,” but today we wonder about energy in our executive (has there ever been a moniker more on the mark than “Sleepy Joe”? “Low-Energy Jeb” must wonder why he hasn’t been able to hand off the name. . .), not to mention energy from our executive. So let’s start out the latest Power Line statistical update with energy:

But then you cut back on domestic production of oil and gas and this happens:

Though Europe has it worse:

Under Biden, the SPR has become the “Strategic Political Reserve.”

• Maybe student loan forgiveness is an indirect bailout of failing humanities and social science majors where leftist flourishes:

Funny how the fastest rates of inflation happen in the sectors most depending on government funding:

Turns out public support for student loan forgiveness plummets when the connection to tuition costs is pointed out:

• Politics: Is Liz Cheney another Trump Jedi mind-trick?

Maybe this is one reason why Trump remains popular:

Certified: Florida is now a solid red state. No wonder New York politicians hate it so much.

Behind the news that Lake Mead is running out of water: Turns out it is increasing withdrawals more than drought:

See much more on this story from Dr. Roy Spencer here.

• Race and gender updates—notice how the gap between Asians and whites at the high end is much larger than the gap between whites and blacks in the middle:

This is an outrage; the books must be banned immediately until gender balance is achieved:

Still another gender disparity the patriarchy has imposed—this gap must be closed immediately!

Maybe we should divide this next chart with new era categories—BGF/AGF (“Before George Floyd/After George Floyd”):

• Miscellaneous:

Those terrible Nordic countries:

Back in the early 1990s, when the immigration issue was flaring up, I heard some economists predict that illegal immigration from Mexico would decline over the next 20 years as Mexico’s economy grew. And hence our immigration inflows now are from other places:

But remember: Hungary is terrible, a backwater to be shunned (so the left says):

And finally. . .