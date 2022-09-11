The supremacy of Albania, cont’d

Albania has announced another cyberattack by the Iranian regime, this time on one of its border systems. The AP reports the story here. The AP story quotes a statement released by Albania’s Interior Ministry as well as Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Twitter feed.

As I understand the translation of Rama’s tweet below, the system is back up and running: “The systems of the border points have been in operation since this morning. Beyond the heavy feeling that penetration into these systems creates, just like when they enter a house and steal, the fact is that the aggression has not achieved the goal at all, no trickle or leak.” It sounds like their border controls are in better shape than our own.