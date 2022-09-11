The Vile Jayapal

We’ve already seen how graceless the hateful left can be in their reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but “Squad Member” Rep. Pramila Jayapal takes the cake with this one:

There were 2,977 killed in the twin towers and at the Pentagon that day. How does Jayapal get the 2,996 figure? By adding in the 19 hijackers.

Pretty clear whose side she’s on.

UPDATE: Jayapal has deleted the Tweet. Maybe she got a phone call from Nancy Pelosi telling her not to be an idiot that embarrasses other Democrats?

Reminder that this isn’t a new dodge with The Squad:

