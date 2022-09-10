Posted on September 10, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: God Save the Queen Edition

So it’s King Charles III now. We’ll see how this goes, but it is amazing that the guy is taking the throne at an age when most men have started into retirement. Whatever happened to boy kings, etc? In any case, I hope His Majesty sticks with architecture. Speaking of mad kings, Charles in still several years younger than our doddering old fool of a head of state.


This week in tablecloth fashion: she’s either running again, or hiding the Lindberg baby.

I have an idea. . .

Headlines of the week:

Gosh. . . sounds like every college faculty in America, so what’s the problem?


I’m sorry, this is a deep fake.

 

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses