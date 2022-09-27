Thought for the Day: Affirmative Action Chemotherapy

“Racial preferences should now be thought of like chemotherapy, a cure that can cause side effects that should be applied judiciously. We’ve applied the cure long past that point, and have drifted toward an almost liturgical conception of diversity that makes less sense by the year.”
—John McWhorter, NY Times
