Thought for the Day: Chesterton on Virtue and Vice

“When a religious scheme is shattered…it is not merely the vices that are let loose. The vices are, indeed, let loose, and they wander and do damage. But the virtues are let loose also; and the virtues wander more wildly, and the virtues do more terrible damage. The modern world is full of the old Christian virtues gone mad. The virtues have gone mad because they have been isolated from each other and are wandering alone. Thus some scientists care for truth; and their truth is pitiless. Thus some humanitarians only care for pity; and their pity (I am sorry to say) is often untruthful.”

—G.K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy

Bonus GKC:

Chesterton to George Bernard Shaw (a skinny person): “My God man, from the looks of you there’s a famine in the land!”

GBS back to GKC (a very stout man): “Yes, and from the looks of you, you caused it!”