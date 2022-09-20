Thought for the Day: Cleveland’s Clinic

“Bodily movement alone, undertaken from a sense of duty or upon medical advice, is among the dreary and unsatisfying things of life. It may cultivate or increase animal strength and endurance, but it is apt at the same time to weaken and distort the disposition and temper.”
—Grover Cleveland, Fishing and Shooting Sketches.
