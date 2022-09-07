Triumph of the shill: What say you?

Pollster Robert Cahaly’s Trafalgar Group asked 1084 likely general election voters what they thought of President Biden’s Triumph of the shill speech this past Thursday. Trafalgar posed the question: “What is your opinion of President Biden’s recent primetime address to the nation in which he accused his political opponents of representing ‘an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic’?” The results are tabulated in the tweet below and in greater detail in Trafalgar’s report here.

I would first like to know how many among those polled hadn’t heard of the speech. That data point is missing. I would also like to know what the answer would have been if the question had been framed in terms of “MAGA Republicans” instead of “his [i.e., Biden’s] political opponents” (which is in fact my translation, but not what Biden said). I think that detracts from the reliability of the poll as well. Insofar as I have suggested that sending Joe Biden on the road to sell his message is a losing maneuver, however, I found the results of interest.