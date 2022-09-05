Understanding the giveaway

The New York Post elaborates on the terms of the student loan giveaway engineered by President Biden. The terms of the giveaway sound suspiciously legislative in nature. Where is all the hubbub about democracy? I have excerpted the Post editorial below the break.

* * * * *

Biden would roll back borrowers’ maximum monthly payment on undergrad loans to just 5% of “discretionary” income — and cut the amount of earnings considered “discretionary.” Then he’d wipe out all remaining debt after just 10 years for many borrowers.

The payment limit by itself is huge: The White House boasts it means “no borrower earning under 225% of the federal poverty level … will have to make a monthly payment” at all. And even those earning more than $50,000 right after graduating would face trivial payments — barely denting the principal before Biden sticks taxpayers with the bill.

In short, this is a recipe for nearly free “loans” for an ever-increasing number of people, courtesy of the general public. Until the public goes broke, that is. The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates the full plan could drive total future costs toward $1 trillion.

* * * * *

The September 3 Post editorial is published under the headline “Think Biden’s student loan write-offs are unfair? Just take a look at the fine print.” Please read the whole thing and pass it on.

Has the engineer of our national soul exercised his lawful power in crafting the giveaway? Those familiar with the Constitution might think it unlikely. Not surprisingly, the administration’s argument in support of the giveaway is a glorified joke.