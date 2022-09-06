Walz failed, crime edition

Governor Tim Walz isn’t happy about it, but he’s up for reelection and his record is subject to scrutiny. He has a pathetic record and a thin skin, which is a poor combination in a politician. We support GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen. He knows what he is talking about and was a formidable critic of Walz during the period of one-man rule that did so much damage to the state.

We are proud to debut the new video produced by Minnesota’s Freedom Club as they try to remind voters of Walz’s record. The video will be released here on Twitter and here Facebook at 9:00 a.m. this morning, but we got first dibs. Please pass it on.