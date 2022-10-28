A word from Don McLean

I wrote an appreciation of singer/songwriter Don McLean in this 2019 installment of Sunday Morning Coming Down. I also interviewed Don for this 2020 installment. We have just received this statement condemning anti-Semitism from Don’s public relations outfit:

Lately a flood of antisemitic invective has been triggered by the ranting of a stupid attention-seeking fool we all know. I want to say I stand with my Jewish friends and I stand with the state of Israel. When this kind of thing happens we should realize why the state of Israel must be respected and protected. I lived off and on in Israel from 1978 to 1982 and grew to love the country and the people. Living there changed my life forever. – Don McLean

I appreciate the decency of his statement and want to add it to my previous comments on Don’s work. Don’s statement is accompanied by three versions of his song “Jerusalem,” the original recording of which is off Believers (1981). The Jordanaires provide the vocal backing.