Angie Craig’s fake Republican, take 2

In my post on Angie Craig’s fake Republican yesterday I mocked Fox 9’s Theo Keith and more or less invited him to tune in to the story. He has served up his fact-check here.

Dave Vesledahl is Angie Craig’s fake Republican endorser. As we noted yesterday and as Keith now confirms, “Vesledahl voted in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, according to a voter file Republicans sent to FOX 9.” I say he’s a fake Republican. I don’t know what Keith says. Keith adds: “In a statement from Craig’s campaign, Vesledahl said he voted for both Republicans and Democrats in 2020.”

Vesledahl says he used to be a Republican. A truthful ad might have boasted: “Former Republican endorses Angie Craig.” It doesn’t have quite the punch, but it might have been accurate. Craig’s ad is a lie.

Vesledahl supports Craig because his wife is diabetic and Craig supports price controls on insulin. In addition to being a former Republican, if in fact he ever was one, he is clearly a man of high principle. That comes through loud and clear in Craig’s ad featuring Vesledahl.

Below is the ad in issue. I caught it on television over the weekend and felt like I could hear the clock striking 13. Meet Dave Vesledahl, Angie Craig’s fake Republican — and man of high principle.

UPDATE: I originally included an email from a reader about signs posted in Angie Craig’s yard at her home in Eagan (address provided by the reader). I drove over to the address to check it out. I was unable to confirm the veracity of his message and have therefore removed it. I’m afraid I got taken.