Biden Wrestles Teleprompter, Loses

We are living in serious times, but Joe Biden is generally good for a laugh. Yesterday he was promoting his school loan boondoggle when he tried to read a URL off the teleprompter. It is comical to watch him gaze intently at the teleprompter, trying to interpret the words and symbols he sees there. In this case, his staff didn’t trust him to read “ReportFraud.FTC.gov” correctly, so they spelled out the word “dot” on the teleprompter. That was too much for Biden to handle:

Biden is so gone that he will literally read ANY WORDS they put on the teleprompter in front of him. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ "reportfraud D-O-T F-T-C dot gov" pic.twitter.com/jDRIPq5fw0 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 17, 2022



Sometimes I think that Biden can’t possibly make it through a four-year term. Other times I think, as long as he continues breathing, how much lower can he fall?