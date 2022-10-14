If we tried to highlight every bizarre or delusional thing Joe Biden says, we wouldn’t have time for anything else. But who can resist occasionally mocking Slow Joe? Yesterday Biden was in Los Angeles and risked going out in public. The New York Post reports:

“The inflation report is out. Have you seen gas prices around here in LA? It’s 7 bucks a gallon almost,” a reporter said after Biden handed a cashier three $20 bills for a $16.45 order of six tacos and two quesadillas. “Well, that’s always been the case here,” Biden replied.

“Always” meaning since I, Slow Joe, became president. That line, while false, at least was coherent. It was downhill from there:

“You know, it’s not — what — nationwide, they came down about $1.35, and they’re still down over a dollar. But we’re going to work on — housing is the big — is the most important thing we have to do in terms of that.”

***

James Gallagher, the Republican minority leader in the California Assembly, tweeted, “Bidenism at its finest in LA today. High gas prices is a housing problem?”

The Post story recaps a few other recent Bidenisms:

Before his taco stop, the president said in a speech that he agrees with “whatever” the notoriously hotheaded Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) says.

Maxine Waters is, to put it politely, a nut. Remember when people voted for Biden because he was a “moderate”?

One of the odd things about Biden is that he lies most consistently about his own life and experience. I leave it to psychiatrists to explain this. One of many examples:

Biden claimed Tuesday that firefighters nearly died extinguishing a 2004 fire at his Wilmington, Del., house — after saying last year that he “had a house burn down with my wife in it.” The local fire department said Friday that “for the fire service, this could be considered an insignificant fire,” confirming the local fire chief’s remark at the time that it was doused within 20 minutes.

Lots more at the link, which turns into a partial compendium of Biden’s delusional lies through the years. What is Biden’s problem? It is a little hard to sort out, because 1) he has always been a liar, and 2) to put it politely, he has never been intelligent. But what we are seeing now goes beyond his historic shortcomings. Given his current mental capacity, I don’t think Biden is competitively employable in any skilled or responsible position.