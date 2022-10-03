Biden’s Chameleon Act Hits the Plaid Stage

There’s a story about FDR talking about the pet chameleon he had in childhood. “I put the chameleon on a brown cloth, and it turned brown. I put the chameleon on a green cloth, and it turned green. Then I put the chameleon on a piece of plaid cloth. The chameleon died!”
Joe Biden keeps trying his own chameleon act on plaid cloth, with similar results politically. Like his claiming today to have an authentic connection to the Puerto Rican community:
Biden: "I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home politically." pic.twitter.com/iapq1qqxpx
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2022
And yes, DOKTOR Jill strikes again with her apparel choices:
Chaser: Did you know that Biden is an honorary Jew, too?
“I probably went to shul more than many of you did,” [Biden] joked after giving a shout-out to the current and past rabbis of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, Delaware where he used to live.
