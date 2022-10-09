Bringing the War Home

Representative Lee Zeldin is running for Governor of New York against Democrat Kathy Hochul, who succeeded Andy Cuomo when Cuomo resigned last year. Like Democrats across the country, Hochul is raising record amounts of campaign cash. But like Republicans across the country, Zeldin is running on a tough on crime platform that resonates with voters. Polls indicate that the race is neck and neck.

Today the importance of the crime issue was dramatized when two people were shot outside Zeldin’s house on Long Island:

Two people were shot outside the Long Island home of GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin on Sunday while his teenage twin daughters were at home, he confirmed to The Post. “My daughters Mikayla and Arianna were doing homework on the first floor,” said Zeldin, who was not home at the time. “They heard the shots. Boom! They went upstairs and locked themselves in the bathroom.

***

He said his front porch, where he was interviewed by The Post on Saturday, “is now part of the crime scene. “The local police have cordoned off the area,” he said. Zeldin’s twins, 16, called 911 from the home around 2:20 p.m., police said.

This was not an assassination attempt inspired by liberal attacks on Zeldin. Apparently the fact that the shootings occurred in front of his house was coincidental. But it will be fodder for Zeldin’s anti-crime stump speeches from now until November.

As I’ve said before, I think this year’s elections will be more of a Republican sweep than most now expect. I will go out on a limb and predict that Lee Zeldin will be New York’s next governor.