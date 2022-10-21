Posted on October 21, 2022 by Scott Johnson in 2022 Election, Joe Biden, Laughter is the Best Medicine

Closing time

In the adjacent post I noted that Ohio Democrat senatorial candidate Tim Ryan has shunned campaign appearances with President Biden. Someone actually asked President Biden about it (yesterday in Pennsylvania, I think). It’s a shame Pennsylvania Senate Democrat senatorial candidate John Fetterman was not on hand to interpret Biden’s response. I wonder if we might be able to get a letter from Dr. Chen vouching for the clarity of Biden’s articulation.

Speaking of Dr. Chen, I also wonder if he can pass the Who Said It? test formulated by the Washington Free Beacon in the tweet below. It has a high degree of difficulty, but he should be up to the challenge if he knows his patient.

