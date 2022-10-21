Closing time

In the adjacent post I noted that Ohio Democrat senatorial candidate Tim Ryan has shunned campaign appearances with President Biden. Someone actually asked President Biden about it (yesterday in Pennsylvania, I think). It’s a shame Pennsylvania Senate Democrat senatorial candidate John Fetterman was not on hand to interpret Biden’s response. I wonder if we might be able to get a letter from Dr. Chen vouching for the clarity of Biden’s articulation.

Tfw trying to close out my tab at the bar after having an undisclosed amount of double whiskey cokes

pic.twitter.com/FGXSWEFLDG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2022

Speaking of Dr. Chen, I also wonder if he can pass the Who Said It? test formulated by the Washington Free Beacon in the tweet below. It has a high degree of difficulty, but he should be up to the challenge if he knows his patient.