Cruz Control

If you pay attention, you’ll know that Ted Cruz is a pretty funny guy, and he’s long been able to poke fun of himself, unlike leftists. (Do I even need to mention that most leftists are humorless, and utterly incapable of self-deprecation?)
First, his cameo in this latest Babylon Bee series about Californians moving to Texas is pitch perfect (around the 1 minute mark):
But wait—there’s more! Today Cruz appeared on The View, and was interrupted by another band of climatista zombies, who managed chiefly to annoy Whoopi and the ladies (and they weren’t even protesting Cruz, as someone mentions):
Climate activists interrupt Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) interview on "The View."
Whoopi Goldberg yells back: "Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you gotta go." pic.twitter.com/uDtv2ebpfg
— The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2022
