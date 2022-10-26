Dementia Joe On Ammunition

Slow Joe says something stupid and/or incoherent every day, and we wouldn’t want to devote our lives to documenting all of his cognitive misadventures. Life is too short. But a few days ago, Joe addressed his party’s second favorite topic (after abortion): firearms. Check this out:

BIDEN: “My legislation says there can be no more than eight bullets in a round, okay?” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LxmTk9EjyC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022



Although they pontificate endlessly about guns, Democrats have never bothered to learn the meanings of common words like “bullet,” “round,” “cartridge,” “semi-automatic weapon,” and so on.

Still, Joe’s cluelessness got me wondering: is there such a thing as a round with more than one bullet? And if so, is it legal?

This is the best answer I could find: a company has developed “the Multiple Impact Bullet, a unique new round that, upon firing, splits into several fragments connected by ballistic-strength fiber.” You might call that three bullets in one round–it’s debatable–and, yes, it is legal. But rest easy, Joe: no one is now selling rounds that contain more than eight bullets.