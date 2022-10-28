Dementia Joe on legroom

The imminent midterm elections have instigated a flurry of public appearances and statements by President Biden. He denies, deflects, and minimizes the seriousness of the historic inflation he has inflicted on us. This week he took after “junk fees” in what I see in a pathetic exhibition of fighting inflation for those who don’t understand what inflation is. In this case he added a racial element that I don’t purport to understand.
RedState’s Nick Arama doesn’t understand it either, but he has compiled critical comments on it. Borrowing a note from Biden’s theme, I infer that Biden has a “junk mind.”
Biden: "Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money but you don't know it … these are junk fees, they're unfair and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest, especially … people of color." pic.twitter.com/u8IbCqpRZG
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 26, 2022
