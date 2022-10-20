Et Tu, Bronx?

These are hard times to be a Democrat. With polls sliding inexorably toward the Republicans, who will be spared? Not media darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She has been doing town halls in her district, portions of the Bronx and Queens, and they have not gone well.

Here, she is assailed from the right. A sign says to vote for Tina Forte, Ocasio-Cortez’s Republican opponent. I don’t know whether a specific issue had been raised, but the crowd’s message is clear:

"AOC has got to go!" Sandy was humiliated again at a town hall in her backyard tonightpic.twitter.com/iVielmb58U — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 20, 2022



In another town hall, she was denounced from the left as a warmonger. It is striking how many people take the possibility of nuclear war seriously. And the comparison a constituent draws between Ocasio-Cortez and Tulsi Gabbard must be especially galling:

AOC humiliated at a Town Hall: "You ran as an outsider yet you voted to start this war in Ukraine. You're voting to start a nuclear war with Russia and China" pic.twitter.com/dSldpyKVLT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 13, 2022



Might Ocasio-Cortez actually lose in November? I don’t suppose so. But, as I said, this is a tough time to be running as a Democrat.