Posted on October 20, 2022 by John Hinderaker

Et Tu, Bronx?

These are hard times to be a Democrat. With polls sliding inexorably toward the Republicans, who will be spared? Not media darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She has been doing town halls in her district, portions of the Bronx and Queens, and they have not gone well.

Here, she is assailed from the right. A sign says to vote for Tina Forte, Ocasio-Cortez’s Republican opponent. I don’t know whether a specific issue had been raised, but the crowd’s message is clear:


In another town hall, she was denounced from the left as a warmonger. It is striking how many people take the possibility of nuclear war seriously. And the comparison a constituent draws between Ocasio-Cortez and Tulsi Gabbard must be especially galling:


Might Ocasio-Cortez actually lose in November? I don’t suppose so. But, as I said, this is a tough time to be running as a Democrat.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses