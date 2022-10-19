Fact-checking Esme Murphy

Jon Justice has invited me to join him in the studio tomorrow morning for two segments at about 7:00 a.m. on Twin Cities News Talk AM 1130. The show is available via live stream here. We will be fact-checking CBS Minnesota reporter/anchor Esme Murphy’s fact-check of the Republican Attorneys General Association ad on Keith Ellison that I wrote about in “Dear Esme Murphy: Fact-check this.”

I will supply the missing “context” supporting the RAGA ad on Ellison — I have my thick Keith Ellison file in hand — and fact-check Murphy’s fact-check. Plot spoiler: if I keep my wits about me, Murphy’s fact-check will be exposed as a dishonest, indeed fraudulent, piece of work. Please tune in if you can.