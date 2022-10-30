Five for Fetterman

I adapted a famous translation of one of the Roman poet Martial’s epigrams to comment in limerick form on Dr. Oz’s victory in the Pennsylvania Republican primary. I now offer five lines of verse to comment on Dr. Oz’s opponent in the Pennsylvania Senate election. We support Dr. Oz — a better man than Fetterman. Indulge me if you can with these five lines for Fetterman.

A candidate named John Fetterman

Told us he was better, man.

So said a doctor’s letter, man.

Can he even knit a sweater, man?

He looks like a bedwetter, man.

As the Democrats and their media adjunct seek to push Fetterman over the finish line, they revert to the Weekend At Bernie’s routine that worked so well for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign. This time around, however, they seem to have overestimated their ability to sell the lie of the year. Barack Obama has fittingly returned to peddle it.

We can see that the man is severely impaired. We have “the ocular proof.” The Dem’s doctor’s letter is a lying fraud. The Fetterman candidacy is a charade.