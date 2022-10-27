Georgia Swinging Red

The red tide that seems to be cresting as we approach November 8 has come to Georgia, according to Rasmussen Reports. Georgia’s Senate and governor races were recently considered to be toss-ups, but Rasmussen finds Herschel Walker with a 48%-43% lead over incumbent Raphael Warnock, while Governor Brian Kemp is pulling away from Stacey Abrams, 51% to 41%. I wonder whether Abrams will admit she lost this time.

In both cases, the Republican’s lead is driven by much stronger support among independents.