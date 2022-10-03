How long, slow Joe?

Miranda Devine uses a rhetorical device that I learned studying Cicero’s orations against Catiline back in high school. How long do you intend to mock us, Catiline?, repeated with variations. I think it is an example of anaphora and probably another one or two of the resources at Cicero’s disposal. Miranda Devine puts anaphora to work and lets it rip:

How many more times must we endure these spiteful outbursts from a president who promised to unite the country?

How much longer must we cringe as he reads “end of quote, repeat the line” off the teleprompter?

How many times must we wince as he ad-libs recklessly in a speech about international tinderboxes, like Russia, Ukraine, the NordStream pipeline, or Taiwan?

How much longer must we watch him wandering around lost on stage after giving a speech, appearing to shake imaginary hands or gesture to invisible staff?